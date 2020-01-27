Business ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Business Budget carrier Vietjet launches direct Hanoi – Bali route The budget carrier Vietjet has officially launched a direct route linking Hanoi and Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, another step to further boost relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Business FDI inflow in Da Nang hits nearly 700m USD in 2019 Foreign investors pumped nearly 700 million USD into the central coastal city of Da Nang in 2019, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Da Nang welcomes first 1,250 foreign cruise visitors The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).