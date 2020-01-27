Carmaker VinFast to roll out new automobile models this year
The VinFast company of the Vingroup has said it plans to roll out various luxury and high efficiency models this year in an attempt to help deal with noise and air pollution in major urban centres.
VinFast plans to roll out various luxury and high efficiency models this year (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The VinFast company of the Vingroup has said it plans to roll out various luxury and high efficiency models this year in an attempt to help deal with noise and air pollution in major urban centres.
The Lux V8 was put on show at the Geneva international automobile exhibition last May, and will be produced with a limited quantity. Meanwhile, the electricity-powered VinBus will hit the streets of major cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho in March this year.
A leading official of VinGroup said the production of the safe, comfortable and high-quality electric buses is a solution to the poor public transport infrastructure in Vietnam.
VinGroup hopes to join hands with others in solving the noise and air pollution in metropolis centres and create a healthy and modern living environment for the people in Vietnam, he added./.