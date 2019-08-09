Friday, August 9, 2019 - 16:07:34

Travel

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Located 45 km east of Hai Phong port city, Cat Ba boasts a typical ecological system in Vietnam, including tropical rain forests, limestone islands, mangrove forests, coral reefs and sea grass.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine

Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine

Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage

Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage

Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam

Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam

Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals

Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals

Cuc Phuong National Park

Cuc Phuong National Park

A Pa Chai Border Marker Zero

A Pa Chai Border Marker Zero

Upside Down House excites visitors

Upside Down House excites visitors

Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record

Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record

Others