Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Located 45 km east of Hai Phong port city, Cat Ba boasts a typical ecological system in Vietnam, including tropical rain forests, limestone islands, mangrove forests, coral reefs and sea grass.
VNA
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 15:56:10
Print
Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine
Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage
Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam
Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals
Cuc Phuong National Park
A Pa Chai Border Marker Zero
Upside Down House excites visitors
Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record