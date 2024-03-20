Business Vietnam a typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur: Argentinian expert Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Vietnam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.

Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) have great potential to promote cooperation in fields from finance to technology, food, and consumer goods, heard a business meeting held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 19 by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and Invest Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 emphasised that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for the business community, including Dutch corporations and businesses, to invest successfully, sustainably, and long-term in Vietnam when he received a Dutch business delegation led by Ingrid Thijssen, chair of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) in Hanoi.