Central Highlands ethnic artisans to join traditional Korean music festival
A group of 14 Jrai artisans from the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will participate in the 2023 Jeonju International Sori Festival, an event for traditional and world music, in Jeollabuk-do province in the Republic of Korea from September 15-24.
A group of 14 Jrai artisans from the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will give a music and dance performance titled Mung Chien Thang (A Dance of Victory) with gongs and other traditional musical instruments at the 2023 Jeonju International Sori Festival held in the RoK from September 15-24. (Photo: baogialai.com.vn)
The artisans will give a cultural performance programme at the outdoor Nori Madang stage of the Sori Arts Centre of Jeollabuk-do on September 16.
The programme will highlight music and dance performances titled Loi Chao Doan Ket (Solidarity Greetings) and Mung Chien Thang (A Dance of Victory) with gongs and other traditional musical instruments.
The musicians will also sing the Jrai folk songs Chang Trai Dung Cam (Brave Man) and Ruoc Nuoc Ve Lang (Bringing Water to the Village).
The group will host a music workshop on September 17.
According to Tran Ngoc Nhung, director of Gia Lai province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the performance of Jrai artisans at the Jeonju International Sori Festival is a greeting from Vietnam and Gia Lai to international friends. It also contributes to introducing the uniqueness of the Central Highlands’s folk culture, which is part of the gong culture, which is a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Held every year in Jeonju since 2001, the Jeonju International Sori Festival offers visitors a chance to enjoy various traditional Korean music as well as music from around the world.
This year’s festival will have the theme of “Co-existence and Resilience”, featuring a total of 105 concerts and workshops presented by musicians from 11 countries such as Uzbekistan, Poland, Canada, and Senegal.
The opening concert, also titled “Co-existence and Resilience,” will highlight Korean music embracing the strengths of both Korean and classical music, featuring leading musicians from the RoK./.