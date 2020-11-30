Society Good learning models should be replicated: Top legislator Outstanding learning models should be rolled out on a larger scale in order to build a learning society, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 30.

Society First-instance trial involving former Hanoi mayor to open next month The first-instance trial of the case on the theft of confidential State documents involving former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung will open on December 11 behind closed doors, the Hanoi People’s Court has announced.

Society Vietnam fulfilling commitments on ensuring safe migration: Conference The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) jointly held a conference on implementing the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM) in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Tra Vinh takes measures to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh has taken a number of measures to prevent droughts, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion in the upcoming dry season to minimise possible damage caused by them.