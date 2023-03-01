A conference to promote tourism in the three north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh is held on March 1. (Photo: Baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Three northcentral provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh on March 1 co-organised a tourism promotion conference themed “Three localities, one destination, various experiences”.

They share similarities in natural conditions, resources, and culture and the advantage of a road transport link plus two airports - Tho Xuan domestic airport in Thanh Hoa province and Vinh international airport in Nghe An province.

At the conference, representatives from the localities showed their tourism potential, advantages, new tourism products, and activities to welcome the summer holidays of 2023.

This year, the three provinces will launch new products such as Anh Phat amusement park, Yen Trung tourist village, camping tourism in Thanh Hoa province; four-season flower valley and eco-resort in Truong Gia Trang - Nghia Dan district, cloud-hunting tours on the top of the western mountains of Nghe An, and tours to Thien Cam beach and Huong Tich pagoda in Ha Tinh.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Trung Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, suggested that the three provinces build and maintain a safe, friendly, and clean tourism environment, especially on beaches.

They also need to focus on a healthy, transparent, equal, and favourable environment for tourism businesses and support them to overcome difficulties, Khanh said.

While effectively exploiting tourism resources, they still need to keep innovating tourism and increasing service quality.

Within the framework of the conference, northern Hoa Binh province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha as Thanh Hoa Tourism Ambassador for the 2022-2024 term./.