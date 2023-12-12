Chinese Party, State leader begins state visit to Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam.
VNA
Related News
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Further deepening Vietnam - China relations
Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral relations: Deputy FM
Party General Secretary meets Chinese Foreign Minister
Vietnamese President meets Chinese party and state leader
Prime Minister meets with Chinese top leader
VNA
You should also see
Chinese Party, State leader begins state visit to Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam.
See more
Cambodian Prime Minister pays official visit to Vietnam
Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet and a high-ranking delegation of Cambodia arrived in Hanoi on December 11 morning, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam. After hosting a welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Cambodian counterpart.
Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season
Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
Further deepening Vietnam - China relations
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13. On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency.
Fitch upgrades Vietnam to 'BB+', outlook “Stable”
Fitch Ratings has recently upgraded Vietnam's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+', from 'BB', with the “Stable” outlook.
Bac Luan II bridge border gate officially open for tourists
From December 11, tourists are officially allowed to travel through the Bac Luan II bridge border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh, which shares the borderline with the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.