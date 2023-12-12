Videos Cambodian Prime Minister pays official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet and a high-ranking delegation of Cambodia arrived in Hanoi on December 11 morning, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam. After hosting a welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Cambodian counterpart.

Videos Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Videos Further deepening Vietnam - China relations General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13. On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency.