Culture - Sports Ministry of Public Security hosts New Year concert 2023 A grand concert to welcome the Year of the Cat was held at Hanoi Opera House on January 29 with the performance of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the People’s Public Security Theatre.

Culture - Sports Tay minority people in Tuyen Quang celebrate spring festival The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Champion to defend WBA belt in hometown next month Vietnamese World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Middleweight champion Truong Dinh Hoang will defend his belt next month in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, though the challenger has yet to be named.