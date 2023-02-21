Nestlé Vietnam donates 10,000 bricks made of coffee grounds to a school in Dong Nai province. The circular economy enables the company to make every kilo of coffee grounds count. (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

- The circular economy has begun to gain traction in Việt Nam for its potential to optimise resource use, stabilise supply, and offer competitive advantage opportunities for businesses.Pham Minh Thien, general director of Thanh Binh Company Ltd, revealed that his company's production process had been designed so that waste in one stage becomes fodder for another.He said his company had bought land in the Tan Hong region to grow a particular strain of rice, which can easily do without fertilisers, pesticides, and crop care. As such, the strain causes a minimal impact on the environment.At harvest time, its straw is reused as a medium to grow mushrooms whereas its rice husk as a biomass fuel for export. Its rice bran is processed to produce bran oil and animal feed. The residue from this oil-making process is reclaimed to feed poultry.