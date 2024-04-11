Environment Binh Duong, UK cooperate in promoting green energy The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, in collaboration with the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised a conference on green energy on April 9, aiming to optimise the use of renewable energy and facilitate knowledge exchange between the locality and experts on sustainable energy development.

Environment Sea turtle returned to ocean in waters off Kien Giang province The Hon Chong Port Border Guard Station under the Kien Giang Border Guard on April 9 coordinated with Kien Luong district’s Economic and Infrastructure Office in the southern province of Kien Giang to release a sea turtle to nature.

Environment UNEP helps monitor plastic pollution in Vietnam The Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are building steps to implement a project on enhancing the capacity of plastic pollution management in Vietnam.

Environment Cat Ba National Park serves as a lung amid the ocean Cat Ba National Park stands as one of Vietnam and the world’s most expansive biosphere reserves, boasting rich value in both terrestrial and marine ecosystems and offering visitors the chance to explore its diverse flora and fauna and outdoor activities.