Cold spell forecast to hit northern region tonight, steep temperature drop expected
The northern region will see a sharp temperature decline starting November 29 night as a serious cold wave is approaching, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology.
People in Hanoi bundled in warm clothes during the first serious cold spell in late 2021. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
From tonight, the temperature is predicted to plunge to 12 degrees Celsius in Hanoi capital city and the northern delta provinces, a marked contrast from the 31-degree heat seen today. For the northern mountainous areas, the temperature could even drop to below 10 degrees – hovering around just 7 degrees.
The central region will be affected by the cold air a bit later, so it remains sunny until noon on November 30, with the highest temperatures of 29 – 32 degrees Celsius.
From the early morning of November 30, the cold air will begin to spill over to the north central coast, then to a number of places in the south-central coast, causing thunderstorms.
It is forecast that in the early days of December, the temperature of the area from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien – Hue will not be higher than 20 degrees Celsius during the day.
It is less likely to rain in the southern region and the central highlands from now until the end of November. From the beginning of December, these two areas will experience thunderstorms due to the impact of high-altitude east wind disturbances./.