Environment New passages found in Krong No volcanic cave system Some new passages have been found in Cave C7, part of the Krong No volcanic cave system – the longest of its kind in Southeast Asia, extending the length of this cave to over 1,240m.

Environment Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing environmentally-friendly rural trades Developing rural trades is an appropriate direction for localities to take in growing their economies and boosting incomes. In the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, local authorities are striving to ensure environmental protection while developing rural trades.

Environment Tetra Pak expands used beverage carton collection in HCM City Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has announced that it has expanded the collection of used beverage cartons via the VECA app to 18 districts in Ho Chi Minh City, four more compared to the first phase of the project.