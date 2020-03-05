Commission proposes discipline against former leaders of HCM City
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held the 43rd session in Hanoi from March 2 to 4, during which it proposed that the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure be disciplined for its violations.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu (standing) chairs the 43rd session of the commission in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Chaired by head of the commission Tran Cam Tu, the meeting discussed disciplinary measures against the standing board and related individuals, whose violations were concluded at the commission’s 42nd session.
After considering the violations’ seriousness and consequences and basing on the Party’s regulations, the Inspection Commission proposed the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat issue disciplinary measures for the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure; Le Thanh Hai, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee; and Le Hoang Quan, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.
It also asked the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee to discipline the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure.
The commission decided to reprimand Nguyen Thi Hong, former member of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee.
Meanwhile, violations committed by Nguyen Van Dua, former Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Vu Hung Viet, former member of the municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee deserved reprimand. However, according to the Party’s regulations, the statutory limitation for discipline issuance has already been over, the Inspection Commission said.
At its 42nd session in January, the commission concluded that the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2020-2015 tenure and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed lax leadership and a lack of responsibility, examination and supervision, which resulted in many serious violations and wrongdoings during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project, causing very serious consequences and big losses in terms of money and assets to the State, negatively affecting socio-economic development and the life of a part of local residents, and stirring public concern.
Le Thanh Hai must bear the main responsibility for the violations and mistakes of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board.
Le Hoang Quan must also bear responsibility for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board. Besides, he was the main person responsible for the violations and mistakes of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Committee.
The other former officials shared the blame for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Committee. They must also accept personal responsibility for the performance of their tasks, according to the Inspection Commission.
This commission said the violations by the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and the abovementioned persons negatively affected the prestige of the city’s Party Committee and administration and stirred public concern so seriously that disciplinary measures must be considered.
During its 43rd session, the commission also examined the Party Committee of the Construction Ministry’s Inspectorate. It also considered disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Party committee of Kon Tum province’s Border Guard Command, along with some related individuals./.