Congratulations offered to new Timor-Leste leaders
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 sent a message of congratulations to Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on his taking-office as Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 sent a message of congratulations to Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on his taking-office as Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.
On the same day, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to Maria Fernanda Lay, who was elected Speaker of Timor-Leste's National Parliament.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a congratulatory message to Bendito dos Santos Freitas on his appointment as Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation./.
On the same day, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to Maria Fernanda Lay, who was elected Speaker of Timor-Leste's National Parliament.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a congratulatory message to Bendito dos Santos Freitas on his appointment as Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation./.