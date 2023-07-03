Politics Prime Minister calls for ESCAP support in policy making, enforcement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 suggested the United Nations (UN) and its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular carry forward their strengths to support member countries, including Vietnam, in socio-economic development policy making and enforcement.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with ESCAP: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed on July 3 that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in general and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular.

Videos Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Vice President hails RoK association for contributions to bilateral ties Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attributed outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to significant contributions by individuals, organisations and associations, including the Association of Korean People Loving Vietnam (VESAMO), during her reception for a visiting VESAMO delegation in Hanoi on July 3.