Congratulations to newly-appointed US Secretary of State
Newly-appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 27 sent a congratulatory message to newly-appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In the message, Minh spoke highly of Blinken’s contributions to the promotion of the Vietnam-US relationship over the years.
He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and hopes to strengthen the bilateral relationship in a practical, stable, and long-term direction based on the principle of respecting international law as well as each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions.
Minh also expressed a hope that the foreign ministries of Vietnam and the US continue to work closely together, thus contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and COVID-19 response.
Earlier, on January 25, he also cabled a message of congratulations to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry./.