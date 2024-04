Politics Vietnam, Poland reinforce defence ties Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien lauded the practical, effective and outstanding development of bilateral defence ties in personnel training and defence industry during a reception in Hanoi on April 17 for Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Aleksander Surdej.

Politics Da Nang fosters cooperation with Korean localities The authorities of the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 17 had a working session with a visiting delegation from Goyang city in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province led by its Mayor Lee Dong-hwan.

Politics PM attends ceremony to start work on Him Lam resistance centre renovation project Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 17 attended a ceremony to start work on a project to renovate Him Lam resistance centre, a part of the Dien Bien Phu complex of fortifications in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.