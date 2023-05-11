Contestants pose for a photo (Courtesy photo of the organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) – The USAPEEC Tailored Seminar and Cooking Contest – Culinary Discovery with US Chicken has taken place at the Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology and Education.



The contest, organised by the USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) on May 5, required the chefs-to-be to create a dish with the main ingredient from US Chicken.



It contest gathered four powerful and professional judges including Chef Norbert Ehrbar, Iron Chef Le Xuan Tam, Chef Doan Van Tuan, Chef Tran Thanh Huy with 28 participating teams and 28 attractive and spectacular creative dishes.



A demonstration of three US Chicken recipes by Chef Norbert Ehrbar was delivered at the event.





Chef Norbert was born in Switzerland. Currently, he is a member of the World Master Chef Society and Co-Founder and Member of the Saigon Professional Chefs’ Guild. Over the years, he has made continuing efforts to introduce Vietnamese cuisine to the world.



VNA