Business Soc Trang’s export revenue grows 26 percent despite COVID-19 Export revenue of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang reached 470 million USD in the first six months of 2020, up 26 percent over the same period in 2019, despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and severe salinity.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on July 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Rice exports up nearly 18 percent in H1 Vietnam earned 1.71 billion USD from exporting nearly 3.5 million tonnes of rice in the first half of this year, up 17.9 percent in value and 4.4 percent in volume year-on-year.