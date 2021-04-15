COVID-19: 21 imported cases logged on April 15
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 15, according to the Health Ministry.
The national total added to 2,758, including 1,570 domestically-transmitted cases.
The number of recovered patients now stands at 2,445 and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
A total 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 517 at hospitals, 22,945 at concentrated facilities and 15,281 at home or accommodations./.