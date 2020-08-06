COVID-19: 30 new cases raise total to 747
An area in lockdown in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 12 hours, raising the total number to 747 as of 6pm on August 6, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the latest cases, 20 were in Da Nang, six in Quang Nam, one in the northern province of Bac Giang, and three imported cases in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Patient 718 in Da Nang died on August 5 before her testing result was confirmed on August 6.
The new cases in Quang Nam and Bac Giang were all linked to the outbreak in Da Nang.
The three imported cases were related to the Texiana ship from Qatar which docked at Vung Tau port on July 28. They were quarantined immediately after entry.
On August 6, 11 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 392. The fatalities are now 10.
A total of 170,457 people are being quarantined, with 6,717 at hospitals, 23,356 at concentrated facilities and 140,384 in their homes and accommodations./.