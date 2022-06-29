COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,745,631 on June 29
The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,745,631 on June 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
A health worker takes a nasal swab for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,745,631 on June 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 9,387 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 29, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,675,359. There are 49 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,087.
On June 28, 527,610 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 231,461,079./.