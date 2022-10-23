COVID-19: National caseload rises to 11,496,987
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,496,987 on October 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 108 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,600,965.
Meanwhile, there are 31 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,159.
As of the end of October 22, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 261,270,034 with 101,162 doses administered on October 23./.