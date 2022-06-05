COVID-19: New cases total 685 on June 5
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 685 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 4 to 4pm June 5, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 207 cases, followed by Yen Bai with 79 and Vinh Phuc with 46.
The national caseload reached 10,725,239.
A total 8,548 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 5, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,504,955.
There are 35 patients needing breathing support, while no death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,080.
By June 4, the country had injected 222,023,219 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,240,666 first doses and 564,465 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.
