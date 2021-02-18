COVID-19 outbreak forces cancellation of Vietnam Poetry Day
The Vietnam Writers’ Association has decided to cancel the annual Vietnam Poetry Day, slated for February 26, due to the complex developments of COVID-19.
Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (Photo courtesy of the poet)Hanoi (VNA) –
Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the association, said on February 18 that not only the main event at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi but similar activities in localities nationwide will also be called off.
The Vietnam Poetry Day traditionally takes place on the 15th day of the first lunar month. If held, this year’s event would be the 18th of its kind organised so far.
Thieu expected the Day can be resumed next year when the COVID-19 issue is solved.
In the northwestern province of Dien Bien, the local administration has also shelved the Ban Flower Festival and the 7th provincial Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival due to the COVID-19 resurgence.
The two festivals were initially scheduled to take place in Dien Bien Phu city from March 12 to 15.
The annual Ban Flower Festival, first held in 2014, is associated with the image of the ban (Bauhinia Variegata) flower – a symbol of Dien Bien as well as northwestern Vietnam as a whole.
2021 is the second year the Ban Flower Festival is not organised as a result of COVID-19 impacts./.