Health New eight imported cases reported on April 22, over 128,600 vaccinated During the past 12 hours to 6am April 23, eight new imported cases were confirmed, who were put under quarantine right after their arrivals, with five in Ho Chi Minh City and three in Nam Dinh, reported the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam willing to assist Cambodia in preventing COVID-19: Minister Vietnam is willing to send medical experts and doctors to support Cambodia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told his Cambodian counterpart Mam Buncheng at an online meeting on April 22.

Health Six new imported COVID-19 cases documented on April 22 morning Vietnam confirmed six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on April 22, bringing the nation’s tally to 2,812, according to the Ministry of Health.