COVID-19: Six imported cases reported on April 23 afternoon
Presenting certificates for citizens who complete quanratine period (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Six imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 22, according to the Health Ministry.
The new patients, including a 50-year-old Filipino man, a 37-year-old Indian man, and four Vietnamese, raised the national count to 2,830.
The number of recovered patients reached 2,490, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among active patients, 12 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
A total 39,191 people who had close contact with or arrived from pandemic areas are being quarantined nationwide.
Also on April 23, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received over 200 billion VND (8.67 million USD) contributed by organisations and individuals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines./.