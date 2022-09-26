Business 2022 Horasis India Meeting kicks off in Binh Duong The 2022 Horasis India Meeting, the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts, opened in the southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s FDI magnet - on September 26.

Business Prime Minister orders measures to stabilise rice price Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and sectors to take appropriate measures to stabilise the market and rice prices, and ensure the interests of farmers after information that India will restrict rice exports. ​

Business Number of air passengers down 14% in September The number of air passengers in September reached 4.2 million, down 14% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).