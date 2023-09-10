Cu Lao Xanh Island – a beautiful destination in Binh Dinh province
Located nearly 24 km from Quy Nhon city, or a 30-minute boat trip, Cu Lao Xanh Island is a beautiful and peaceful spot considered an island paradise waiting for visitors to explore.
-
Also known as Van Phi Island, Cu Lao Xanh is a small island near Xuan Dai Bay in Phu Yen province. Its administrative boundary, however, belongs to Nhon Chau commune in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: VNA)
-
A flagpole, built in August 2015, affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over the local seas and islands. (Photo: VNA)
-
Though the island’s beaches are quite small, the water is clear and blue like sapphire, while the sand is smooth and soft. (Photo: VNA)
-
The most popular way to reach the island is to start out from Ham Tu Port, about 1km from Quy Nhon’s city centre, by high-speed boat or regular wooden boat. (Photo: VNA)
-
Bai Nho, Bai Gala, Bai Dong, and Bai Nam are the most beautiful beaches of the island. (Photo: VNA)