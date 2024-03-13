Videos Eleven Vietnamese dishes listed among best Southeast Asian street food in 2024 Xoi (sticky rice), pho (noodle soup) and banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) and several other dishes have been listed by the world-famous culinary website TasteAtlas as among the 100 best Southeast Asian street food in 2024.

Culture - Sports World-renowned orchestra to perform in Vietnam in April The Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles is scheduled to perform Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Ho Guom Opera in downtown Hanoi on April 21 and 22 nights, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on March 12.