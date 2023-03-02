The 2023 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival ( DIFF 2023) will take place from June 3-7 after a three-year hiatus. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The 2023 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) will take place from June 3-7 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the festival organisers – Da Nang City People’s Committee and Sun Group.

This year, the festival, the 11th edition so far, is themed "World without distance" to honor the strong recovery of world tourism after the pandemic.

The festival is the core of the “WOW Da Nang” programme that is part of a tourism promotion campaign “WOW Vietnam” launched nationwide by Sun Group.

Eight teams are expected to join the festival namely the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland and host Vietnam. Riverside stage will be set up along Han River. Teams from Vietnam and Finland will kickstart the festival on June 3.

During the festival, many events will be held for visitors to enjoy time in the city.

In 2019, DIFF with an investment of nearly 150 billion VND (6.3 million USD) helped create a boom for the central city as it attracted nearly 1 million visitors within the month the festival took place./.