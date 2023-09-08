Society First national architecture expo opens The Architecture Expo 2023, the first of its kind in Vietnam, opened in Phu Quoc city, southern Kien Giang province, on September 8.

Society Two Bac Giang streets named after VNA leaders Two streets in Bac Giang city, the northern province of Bac Giang, were named after late leaders of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 8.

Society Vietnamese language, culture promoted in overseas Vietnamese community The State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) on September 8 held a meeting to review activities marking the “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language” in 2023.

Society Hung Yen develops agriculture associated with new-style rural building The northern province of Hung Yen’s agriculture restructuring in conjunction with new-style rural building has brought about significant improvements to the local development and people’s living standards.