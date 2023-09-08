Da Nang starts construction of coastal port-linked road
Da Nang city kicks start construction of a coastal road of Lien Chieu Port. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Work started on a 6-lane 2.96km coastal road connecting the national road system and the Lien Chieu port in the central city of Da Nang on September 7.
The coastal road, which will be built at cost of 1.2 trillion VND (48 million USD) includes two multi-layer junctions with the national North-South railway and road system, and the South Hai Van-Tuy Loan ringroad, will create an independence traffic route linking the national traffic and the port for all vehicles.
It also helps build channel crossing bridges, tunnels and flyovers for smooth travel of container trucks, storage and shipping logistics service among the port and industrial parks in the area.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the construction of the port and shared infrastructure projects has been following the country’s master plan on the seaport system until 2030, making it a key port in the central and Central Highlands region and the third largest port system in Vietnam and a leading ASEAN port and key logistics connection in the country.
He said Lien Chieu Port was designed for handling from 40 million to 50 million tonnes of cargo in 2050.
The Lien Chieu Port and coastal road system as well as inner port traffic road will host multi-vehicle cargo trips from National Highway No 1A; Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway, Industrial Zones and Hi-tech Parks and Da Nang International Airport.
The port will help build a cargo link with Chan May Port in the neighbouring province of Thua Thien – Hue, 40km away, and Chu Lai Port and airport 70km and Dung Quất Economic Zone in Quang Ngai province./.