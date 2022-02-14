World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.

World Reigning champions Indonesia withdraw from AFF U23 tourney Defending champions Indonesia on February 11 announced their withdrawal from the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Youth Championship slated for February 14-26 in Cambodia.