Business Co To, Bach Long Vy island districts target sea route Leaders of Co To (Quang Ninh province) and Bach Long Vy (Hai Phong city) have agreed to propose competent agencies establish a sea route connecting the two island districts.

Business Moves taken to promote cashless payment in Vietnam To encourage Vietnamese consumers and businesses to apply digital payment, Visa, a world leading e-payment technology company, has expanded activities in response to the annual Cashless Day in Vietnam (June 16).

Business Vietnamese lychees aim to go global To help take Vietnamese lychee exports to the next level, a seminar entitled “Vietnamese lychees go global” was held in Hanoi to support and promote the global brand name of the popular Vietnamese fruit.

Business Vietnam, Egypt eye 1 billion USD in bilateral trade: Ambassador Vietnam and Egypt are working together to boost bilateral trade in the hope of soon lifting the trade turnover to 1 billion USD, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told a business forum held in the Egyptian city of Alexandria on June 16.