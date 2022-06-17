Dak Lak looks to boost trade links with RoK businesses
A programme to promote trade connection and agriculture cooperation between young entrepreneurs of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on June 16.
Speaking at the vent, Chairman of the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Dak Lak Pham Dong Thanh briefed participants on potential and advantages for socio-economic development, and the fields calling for investment in the locality.
The province boasts nearly 700,000 hectares of agricultural and forest land, with over 300,000 ha of those suitable for cultivating perennial industrial crops and fruit trees. These are favourable conditions for the locality to develop agro-forestry-fishery production associated with processing, thus creating a value chain of key agro-forestry products with high competitiveness of the region and the country.
Thanh said that Da Lak will focus on developing a comprehensively developed agriculture sector in the direction of modernity, integration and adaptation to climate change; promoting agricultural restructure and development of circular agriculture, clean and organic agriculture associated with tourism, and sustainable forestry development.
The locality will also strongly innovate methods in agriculture production, attract businesses with great potential and resources to invest into agriculture and rural areas, especially in processing and logistics, he said.
Thanh expressed his hope that RoK businesses will expand investment and enhance business cooperation and goods exchange with Dak Lak’s businesses.
Representatives from RoK businesses introduced their experience and strengths, expressing their desire for more market information and investment opportunities in Dak Lak, especially in smart and clean agriculture.
Representatives from Dak Lak’s Young Business Association and Korean businesses shared information, production and investment experience in areas of mutual interest. On the occasion, RoK firms visited a number of coffee processing and production facilities in the locality./.