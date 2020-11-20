Business Danish firms offered chances to access Vietnamese market A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.

Business Vietnamese dong to strengthen in 2021: VNDirect Securities The Vietnamese dong will remain stable for the rest of the year but may appreciate by 0.5 percent in 2021, VNDirect Securities Corp forecast.

Business Vietnam to be one of fastest-growing economies in 2021: Moody's Analytics Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody’s Corporation, has forecast Vietnam, together with China and Hong Kong (China), would see the fastest growth in 2021, thus making the Asia-Pacific region lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese chocolate products have chance to enter global market There is an opportunity for Vietnamese chocolate to become a niche player in the world market with a brand of unique flavoured cocoa, according to the Belgian ambassador to Vietnam.