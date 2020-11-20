Dak Lak, Saint Petersburg explore chances for investment links
Dak Lak officials at the teleconference with representatives of Saint Petersburg city on November 19 (Photo: daklak.gov.vn)
Dak Lak (VNA) – A teleconference between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Saint Petersburg city of Russia was held on November 19 to explore investment cooperation chances between the two sides.
Officials of Dak Lak presented local potential and strengths, as well as demand for cooperation with Saint Petersburg in such fields as irrigation, agriculture, forestry, services, community-based ecotourism, and trading of agricultural products.
As the province, located at the heart of the Central Highlands, boasts rich agricultural potential with various produce like coffee, peppercorn, rice, and fruit, it is calling for investment in hi-tech agriculture, hi-tech processing and preservation of agricultural products, and large-scale animal husbandry projects.
Dak Lak proposed cooperation in natural resource management and sharing of experience in afforestation and wood processing. It also asked for assistance in transferring new technologies related to the management and operation of irrigation facilities.
Local officials also introduced the province’s tourism advantages like beautiful landscapes and the diverse traditions of 49 ethnic groups.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Canh said Dak Lak and Saint Petersburg have many similarities in culture, history, and economic development orientations.
With its advantages, Dak Lak is confident that it owns sufficient conditions and potential for fruitful cooperation with Saint Petersburg, he said, noting that it also wishes to reinforce ties in the areas that the Russian city is interested in so as to boost common development.
The province will provide optimal conditions for partnerships with Russian businesses and localities to obtain the best results, Canh pledged.
Speaking via videoconference, deputy head of Saint Petersburg’s committee for external relations Vyacheslav G. Kalganov expressed the city’s attention to the areas Dak Lak is inviting investment to and detailed the fields his city wants to enhance collaboration in like coffee processing and export, community-based ecotourism, and processing of agricultural and forestry products, especially wood products.
He also expressed his hope for learning more about the weather, famous tourist destinations, prices of some agricultural products, and enterprises of Dak Lak so as to propose concrete cooperation directions for certain sectors./.