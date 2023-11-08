Dazzling night tours to Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam
Night tours to Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giám (Temple of Literature) have been officially launched in the heart of Hanoi, offering tourists an entirely different experience compared to day-time visits to the UNESCO heritage site.
Thien Quang Well is one of the highlights of night tours to the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)
The space inside the Temple of Literature dazzles the senses at night. (Photo: VNA)
In Bai Duong courtyard, visitors can experience calligraphy from masters, pretend to be a student taking exams, or ride horses to honour the ancestors. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The 3D mapping presentation in Thai Hoc Hall tells stories about Confucianism and the history of Vietnam’s first imperial university, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors are taken to different areas in the Temple of Literature, from the gate to various key sites inside. (Photo: VNA)