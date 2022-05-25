A landslide in Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of May 25 morning, flash floods triggered by downpours had claimed five lives, including two in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, and one each in Hoa Binh, Dien Bien and Quang Ngai.

Meanwhile, four people in Tuyen Quang and one in Dien Bien were injured.

Up to 317 houses in Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Cao Bang, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces were damaged.

Meanwhile, in excess of 19,250 ha of crops, 426.6 ha of aquaculture and 6,898 poultry and animals were either inundated or swept away.

A landslide on a dyke in Son Duong district of Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

In Dien Bien’s Muong Cha district, landslide has buried a house while five others were in high-risks areas.

In the capital city of Hanoi, at least 11 big trees fell down due to heavy rains on the past two days and flooding were recorded in various districts.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy downpours are predicted until the end of May, coupled with whirlwinds, lightning, as well as risks of flooding and landslides./.