President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Laos held significance, contributing to fostering great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.



In an interview recently granted to the press, Dung said both countries give the top priority to strengthening and developing bilateral friendship, special soldiarity and comprehensive cooperation.



About the outcomes of the visit, Dung said the two countries’ leaders reached high consensus on major policies and measures to further deepen bilateral ties in an effective and practical manner.



Phuc highlighted a message that Vietnam and Laos stand united together, firmly move forward socialism on the basis of Marxism-Leninism and similar thoughts by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane.



The two sides agreed to designate 2022 as “Year of Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



They committed to working closely together at regional and global forums, building an united Community and ASEAN’s central role in dealing with common challenges, including the East Sea issue and COVID-19 pandemic response.

Dung mentioned other important results such as the signing of seven cooperation agreements in the fields of justice, national defence-security, drug combat, education, locality-to-locality coordination.



The visit also contributed to encouraging the Vietnamese community and enterprises to do business in Laos amid difficulties caused by the pandemic, Dung said.



He concluded that with comprehensive and substantive results, the official friendship visit by President Phuc has been a success, making important contributions to further consolidating bilateral special ties in the near future./.