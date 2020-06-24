Deputy PM Minh chairs 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting
As part of the 36th ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held on June 24 in Hanoi under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the meeting, Hanoi, June 24 (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the meeting, Hanoi, June 24 (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting is held online at the International Convention Center (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting is held online at the International Convention Center (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
-
The 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting forms part of the 36th ASEAN Summit which is slated for June 26 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)