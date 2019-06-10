Deputy PM Minh holds talks with Timor Leste's FM

Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh hosted a reception for and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor Leste Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares in Hanoi on June 10.
VNA
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 13:56:59
Print
Kite festival kicks off in Thua Thien-Hue
Vietnam wins seat on UNSC
National External Information Service Awards presented
ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi
Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam
Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations
Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations
Uncle Ho and his great love for children