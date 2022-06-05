Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam
The pagoda is hidden among pine forests at the foothill, creating a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Two giant statues of guardian deities are at the entrance of the pagoda in Ninh Trung hamlet, Liem Son commune of Thanh Liem district. The path leading to the pagoda is covered in gravel instead of being paved with red bricks like other pagodas. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The pagoda attracts numerous local people and tourists each year. It is not only a sacred place of worship, but also delivers a sense of purity and comfort for the soul. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The wind chime corridor is at the back of the pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A small temple dedicated to Quan The Am (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva), Duc Ong and Duc Thanh Hien. (Photo: VNP/VNA)