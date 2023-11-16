– Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on November 16 suggested countries continue promoting ASEAN’s centrality, and step up the building and consolidation of strategic trust in the spirit of respect for law, mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.Addressing the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM+) in Jakarta, the minister called on countries to persistently resolve disputes by peaceful means, through open and substantive dialogue so that the ADMM+ is always a bridge between parties.Giang expressed his wish for further cohesion between ADMM+ and other cooperation frameworks the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, which are the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).He also called for favourable environment creation to fully and stringently implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).He said that a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) would soon be achieved in alignment with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is committed to actively and responsibly participating in cooperation initiatives and mechanisms in ADMM+, and other mechanisms within defence and military framework in order create a constructive, comprehensive and effective security architecture, he affirmed.Minister Giang used the occasion to invite defense leaders, and industry enterprises from other ASEAN members and partner countries to attend the second Vietnam International Defence Expo in December 2024.The General used the occasion to invite defence leaders, and defence industry enterprises from other ASEAN members and partner countries to attend the second Vietnam International Defence Expo in December 2024.At the meeting, the delegates emphasised the importance of observing the basic principles and goals stated in the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Bali Process, as well as international law, and maintaining peace, prosperity and security in the region.They also stressed the importance of maritime security, including the East Sea, to regional and global security.