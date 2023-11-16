World Thai people devoted to mobile: study Thais continue to embrace mobile devices to manage the cost of living and increase revenue, while some are optimistic about generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Telenor Asia study.

World Malaysia's aerospace industry on track to meet revenue target Malaysia's aerospace industry is on track to meet its revenue target of 18 billion RM (about 3.84 billion USD) this year, with the industry expected to grow even faster next year as its product portfolio for the global aerospace supply chain expands.

ASEAN Thailand extends stay for migrant workers Migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam will be permitted to extend their stay and continue working legally in Thailand while applying for new visas and work permits, according to the Thai Ministry of Interior.

World Cambodia launches five-year circular strategy on environment Cambodia on November 15 launched a circular strategy on environment for 2023-2028, aiming to ensure environmental sustainability and promote a green economy.