ADMM Plus issues joint statement on women, peace and security
Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang attends the 10th ADMM Plus. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Defence ministers participating at the 10th ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Jakarta on November 16 issued a joint statement on women, peace and security (WPS).
They committed to promoting the full, equal and meaningful participation and leadership of women in all areas of peace and security, especially in the prevention, management and resolution of armed conflict, as well as post-conflict peace building and reconstruction towards a stable, peaceful and safe region.
The ministers recommended greater contributions of women in decision-making processes, and encouraged equal opportunities for women in defense and peacebuilding.
They supported the use of United Nations training modules to enhance the capacity and expertise of women in engaging in the policy-making process as well as the prevention, management and settlement of armed conflicts, and the post-conflict building and rebuilding.
They also vowed to strengthen regional frameworks regarding the implementation of the WPS agenda, aiming to strengthen the protection of, respect for, and promotion of women’s rights amid ongoing and emerging security threats and challenges.
The ministers also recommended the full implementation of the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on the WPS through providing resources and enhancing gender mainstreaming in traditional and non-traditional security issues at the regional level.
In addition, they pledged to promote capacity building for women and their participation and leadership as policy makers in all decision-making processes at all levels through relevant processes and mechanisms in ADMM Plus or cooperation among ADMM Plus member countries.
The ministers also committed to speed up the WPS agenda in the work plans of ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Groups in the 2024-2027 period./.