Business Sustainability the goal for agricultural goods The consumption of agricultural products will move towards diversity and sustainability, according to a newly-approved plan.

Business Vietnam set for hospitality recovery in 2021: Savills January started on a positive note, with city hotels seeing increased MICE and event bookings, while in some resorts corporate bookings started to return, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Public investment disbursement must be sped up: minister Speeding up the disbursement of public investment from the start of this year was an important solution to accelerate economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down on February 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 22, down 9 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 19).