Friday, May 31, 2019 - 16:58:29

Business

Early ripen lychees sold at high price

Phu Cu district in the northern province of Hung Yen is home to about 220 hectares of lychee. It is expected to produce 1,080 tonnes of lychee this year.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

First international flight lands at Van Don airport

First international flight lands at Van Don airport

Southern region develops renewable energy

Southern region develops renewable energy

Vietnam's leather and footwear exports hit 3.97 bln USD in Q1

Vietnam's leather and footwear exports hit 3.97 bln USD in Q1

Tea exports up 15.4 percent in Q1

Tea exports up 15.4 percent in Q1

Vietnam int’l trade fair takes place in Hanoi

Vietnam int’l trade fair takes place in Hanoi

Vietnam introduces investment opportunities in Belgium

Vietnam introduces investment opportunities in Belgium

Moc Chau promotes farm produce export

Moc Chau promotes farm produce export

Highway in central Vietnam to open to traffic

Highway in central Vietnam to open to traffic

Others