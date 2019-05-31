Early ripen lychees sold at high price

Phu Cu district in the northern province of Hung Yen is home to about 220 hectares of lychee. It is expected to produce 1,080 tonnes of lychee this year.
VNA
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 16:23:45
Print
First international flight lands at Van Don airport
Southern region develops renewable energy
Vietnam's leather and footwear exports hit 3.97 bln USD in Q1
Tea exports up 15.4 percent in Q1
Vietnam int’l trade fair takes place in Hanoi
Vietnam introduces investment opportunities in Belgium
Moc Chau promotes farm produce export
Highway in central Vietnam to open to traffic