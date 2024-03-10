In addition to peach blossoms, apricot blossoms, and ornamental kumquat trees, Le Ngan’s house is also adorned with meticulously-crafted vases of echeveria this year.

Flower artist Thu Hien is among the pioneers in introducing echeveria into creative floral designs, making the plant increasingly popular in Hanoi.

Echeveria is a common plant used for decorating indoor spaces or offices. It symbolises peace and blessings, as its leaves resemble lotus, a flower that symbolises purity and spiritual awakening in Buddhism.

In Feng Shui, meanwhile, echeveria has a robust vitality. The plant adapts well to various climates, terrains, and thrives year-round, so is seen as a symbol of resilience and effort for success.

Moreover, the flower also symbolises eternal love, much like the image of its interlocking leaves.

That is why an increasing number of Vietnamese families have become fond of and choose echeveria to adorn their homes, and present the plant as a gift to loved ones on special occasions./.

VNA