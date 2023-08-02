E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2
The e-identification app VNeID was put into official operation for passengers on domestic flights at all airports from August 2 after a two-month pilot period, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Specifically, the CAAV required agencies and units to apply the use of level-2 VNeID accounts for passengers boarding domestic flights. For Vietnamese people, VNeID is equivalent to a citizen's identity card, while for foreigners, it is equivalent to a passport or international travel document.
If passengers have not downloaded the VNeID app yet, they can still use other documents as before to check in.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam, airlines and enterprises providing check-in and boarding services were required to update the regulations on their aviation security regulations and programmes, and related documents.
Earlier, the use of the app was piloted at 22 airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1. It proved effective in helping many individuals who lost or forgot their personal documents./.