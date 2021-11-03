Endangered black-shanked doucs spotted in Tay Ninh
Two to three families of endangered black-shanked doucs, each having two - three individuals, have been spotted in Ba Den Mountain national tourist complex in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh since May.
It was the first time the species has been found in the area.
One or two individuals of the species were repeatedly spotted by local officials on the mountain in June and late October this year.
Mang Van Thoi, Director of the provincial Forest Protection Department, said through photos, primate experts were able to confirm they are black-shanked doucs endemic to Vietnam and Cambodia.
In Vietnam, black-shanked doucs are mostly found in Lam Vien Highlands, the Nam Truong Son (South Annamite Range).
It is listed as an endangered species in the Government’s Decree 06/2019/ND-CP on management of rare and threatened wild fauna and flora and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and Decree 84/2021/ND-CP on amending and supplementing a number of articles in Decree 06/2019/ND-CP.
The Tay Ninh Forest Protection Department has asked the management authority of the Ba Den Mountain national tourist complex to timely adopt plans for strengthening protection of the black-shanked doucs and raise awareness of the species among local residents and tourists./.
