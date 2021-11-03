Environment VEEBW 2021: Workshop discusses sustainable architecture The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) on October 4 convened a virtual workshop, themed “Sustainable Architecture – For a Net-zero Carbon Future”, as part of the ongoing Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021).

Environment Conference discusses extended producer responsibility serving circular economy A virtual conference took place in Hanoi on November 4, spotlighting the theme of promoting the implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) to support circular economy development in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week 2021 kicks off The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021) hosted by the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) opened in Hanoi on November 3.

Environment Da Nang launches "Clean cities, blue ocean" programme The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang city organised a workshop to introduce the “Clean cities, blue ocean” (CCBO) programme on November 2.