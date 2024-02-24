Business Labour market set for recovery in 2024 Vietnam’s job market is poised to bounce back in 2024, driven by better purchasing power that is sparked by a recovery in private investment and wage reform, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Business Infographic Int’l organisations upbeat about Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bloomberg, and HSBC have all forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 6 percent in 2024. Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, has forecast 6.7 percent, surpassing Vietnam’s own growth target of 6-6.5 percent.

Business Huge potential for fruit and vegetable exports With robust export of fruits and vegetables, the industry has set a typical example for quick transformation in the context of economic difficulties to tap the potential and expand global reach.

Business Ministry of Industry and Trade deploys Hydrogen Energy Strategy The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a conference in Hanoi on February 22 to deploy Vietnam's hydrogen energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision until 2050.