A photo exhibition highlighting the significance of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament and a thematic display of sketches on Vietnam’s resistance war in the Mekong Delta region kicked off on August 20 in Can Tho city.

The exhibition was hosted by Can Tho City Museum, Ho Chi Minh City Museum and local artists as a celebration of 74th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), as well as the 50th year of realizing Ho Chi Minh’s testament. 120 sets of photos and documents regarding President Ho’s testament were introduced to audience.

120 sketches drawn by Vietnamese artists during the war were also featured in the thematic display at the same venue. The thematic display is expected to raise people’s awareness on Vietnam’s history and art during the war.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place until September 9.-VNA