An exhibition of genuine products of prestigious brands along with their fake versions was opened in Hanoi on October 11 by the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VDMS), with the aim of helping the public realise the difference between genuine and fake goods.

The event, which shows more than 500 products from prestigious brands such as Honda, Yamaha, Piaggio, Huyndai, Abbott, Unilever, Johnson's Baby and Pantene, which have been registered for protection in Vietnam, is part of activities to mark the 5th founding anniversary of the VDMS (October 12).

The exhibition is also expected to promote connection among enterprises, consumers and state-management agencies in prevention, detection and settlement of fake goods.



According to Deputy Director of the VDMS’s Operation Department Nguyen Duc Le, a wide range of products from renowned brands have been counterfeited through copying designs from the genuine ones, which misleads consumers and affects the prestige of enterprises having their brands registered and protected.



Le described trademark as an effective tool to protect intellectual property (IP) for brand owners, and create a level playing field for producers, adding brand protection also contributes to preventing counterfeit and low-quality goods, as well as helping consumers feel secure when shopping.



Competent authorities, including the market surveillance force, have paid due regard to IP protection for businesses, Le said, highlighting that inspection will be enhanced in the coming time to detect and prevent IP infringement in a timely fashion.



Statistics from the VDMS showed that the market surveillance force detected and handled 37,960 violations in the first eight months of this year, up 36% year-on-year. More than 344 billion VND (14 million USD) in administrative fines were contributed to the State budget.



A representative from the THBLAW Consulting Co.,Ltd said that besides helping protecting consumers and enterprises, the exhibition also affirms the Government and competent authorities’ efforts in IP right protection./.

VNA