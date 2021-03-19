Exhibition spotlights friendship of Vietnamese, Lao public security forces
Vietnamese officials and representatives of the Lao Embassy cut the ribbon to open the exhibition in Hanoi on March 19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition highlighting the friendship between the public security forces of Vietnam and Laos opened in Hanoi on March 19.
The exhibition features more than 300 photos and objects providing an overview of the 60-year development of Laos’ public security force and the solidarity and effective cooperation between the forces of the two countries throughout history.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Tan Toi said the exhibition is intended to mark 60 years since the Lao public security force was established on April 5, 1961, and when the first Vietnamese public security specialists were sent to the neighbouring country, on March 22, 1961.
He emphasised that the special Vietnam-Laos relationship is a rare example of close-knit, faithful, pure, and fruitful links between two peoples and two States, including their public security forces.
Representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Lao Embassy visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Braving numerous challenges and hardships, those glorious and proud ties have been expressed in various fields, especially defence and security, he said, noting that the cooperation and mutual support in security have helped firmly safeguard the countries’ revolutionary achievements, enhance the strength of their defence and security, defeat plots of sabotage and other ruses by hostile forces, and protect political security and social order and safety, thereby helping to stabilise the regional and global situation.
Toi held that the mutual cooperation, trust, and assistance between the two public security forces can also be seen in Vietnamese specialists’ connections with and wholehearted support for the public security officers of Laos over the last six decades.
Not only meant to celebrate the anniversaries and honour the forces’ contribution to their countries, the exhibition is also to help educate the younger generation about revolutionary traditions and intensify relations between the Vietnamese and Lao forces as well as the two Parties and two peoples./.