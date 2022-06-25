Videos Woman with love for 3D jelly cakes Agar jelly is a popular dessert among many due to its sweetness and has been prepared in hundreds of different forms over the years, with the most common being gracilaria agar jelly. Hanoi woman Tran Phuong Nga makes 3D jelly cakes with enthusiasm and a love of creativity, and has turned her cakes into amazing works of art.

Culture - Sports Lao Cai hosts 8th international yoga day A mass performance of more than 380 practitioners took place in Sapa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on June 24 to mark the 8th International Yoga Day.